CUMBERLAND – G. Steven Schreffler, author of “Dangerous House/Dangerous Home: A Guide to Home Ownership,” joins the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. to share the tools behind making sure your home is safe and in working order before it becomes a house of horrors.
He will cover how and why a home works to protect you and your family. Topics will include, fire and carbon monoxide safety, fire escape plans, home security systems, and what to watch and look out for when buying a new home.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
