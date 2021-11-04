ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The November meeting of the Linsey Woolsey Quilt Guild will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at the First Baptist Church, 118 South Main St.
Registration will be at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The program will be a trunk show of members’ favorite quilts. Quilters are welcome to bring a friend. Refreshments will be served.
Contact linseywoolseyquiltguild@gmail.com .
