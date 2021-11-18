CUMBERLAND – In recognition of Alzheimers Awareness Month, Renée Finlay, of Smithfield, will be exhibiting 12 pastel paintings depicting abstract brain cell images, during November.
The pieces in the exhibit, titled “The Symbolic Group Portrait: Suzanne Côté Laflamme and her Siblings,” will be accompanied by poems and reflections from numerous family members and friends.
As part of the exhibit, the library will be hosting an art showing on Monday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The art exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
Finlay’s cousin Paul Côté is also a well-known artist who was part of the motivation for this family group portrait project. He is actively involved in fundraising efforts for Butler Hospital’s Memory and Aging Project and the R.I. Alzheimer’s Association.
According to Finley, “His recent efforts and dedication helped inspire me to use my own background as an artist to honor my mother and her siblings, who have succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease. In our large French Canadian family, many family members suspect there may be a genetic fact regarding Alzheimer’s disease in the Côté line.”
When considering her project, Finlay said, “My method was to enlarge the microbial world to monumental proportions and create a comfortable or uncomfortable ‘get in your face’ situation with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia by forcing the viewer to become intimate with the affected, deteriorating brain cells.”
For more information about the exhibit or showing event, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
