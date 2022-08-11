CUMBERLAND – Artist Sonja Ascoli, originally from Germany, will display her art in the Hayden Art Gallery at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, through the month of August, available for viewing any time the library is open.
Ascoli was a crafter, knitting, crocheting and doing pottery work. She took up painting two and a half years ago. She works mostly with acrylics on canvas, but recently has been experimenting with fluid acrylic art on canvas which involves a pouring acrylic over the canvas for a more fluid dreamy look. Besides canvases, Sonja has also painted vases and flower pots. She stacks the flower pots to make shapes such as a toadstool house, an outdoor table a lighthouse or a birdbath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.