CUMBERLAND – Local history and travel author Marty Podskoch will join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m., to share the interesting gems each town and city has to offer.
His book, “Rhode Island 39 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Rhode Island” aims to inspire readers to check out the local sites in a new and adventurous way.
The first 50 people to register will receive a special kit to help them map their adventures this summer.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
