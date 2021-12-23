CUMBERLAND – Artists John and Corrine Mitchell, of Coventry, will be exhibiting a selection of photographs highlighting the natural beauty that can be found in travel during the month of January at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
The exhibit will be accessible whenever the library is open.
The Mitchells have been married for six years. The two of them enjoy traveling around the United States to state and national parks, where they capture the beauty of wildlife and nature in their pictures.
The collection on display include pieces with images from Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon and various places in Arizona, Custer State Park in South Dakota, the Crazy Horse Memorial, also a few photos from an R.I. National Guard Air Show.
For more information about the exhibit, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org. Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
