CUMBERLAND – The public is invited to join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for a free Matinee Monday film each week at 1 p.m.
There will be a new theme for the movie series each month, and in March, it will be films based on Nicholas Sparks novels.
The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• March 7: “Nights of Rodanthe,” rated PG-13, 2008, one hour and 37 minutes. A doctor who is traveling to see his estranged son sparks with an unhappily married woman at a North Carolina inn.
• March 14: “The Last Song,” rated PG, 2010, one hour and 47 minutes. A rebellious girl is sent to a southern beach town for the summer to stay with her father. Through their mutual love of music, the estranged duo learn to reconnect.
• March 21: “Dear John,” rated PG-13, 2010, one hour and 48 minutes. A romantic drama about a soldier who falls for a conservative college student while he’s home on leave.
• March 28: “The Lucky One,” rated PG-13, 2012, one hour and 41 minutes. A Marine travels to Louisiana after serving three tours in Iraq and searches for the unknown woman he believes was his good luck charm during the war.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.