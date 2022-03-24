CUMBERLAND – The March Spice Club, for ages 16 and up, at the Cumberland Public Library will be Back to Basics: Garlic and Onion and the club will meet virtually on Monday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m.
Registration is now open for this event. Pick up your kit at the library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, cook with the spice and then discuss your results at the meeting.
The zoom link for the meet up will be sent out at 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
