May Birthday Art

May 2

Happy Birthday, Ethan Shorey! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze

May 3

Barbara Phinney, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!

May 4

Stephanie Custodio, Happy 1st birthday as Mrs.! Love, Mom, Dom, Ant, Deezle and Harlee

May 5

Happy Birthday Matt Burns!

May 9

Makenzie Donald, Happy 22nd Birthday! Love, Janet Houle (Grandma)

John Kissik, Happy Birthday, Dad and father-in-law! Have the best birthday ever! Love, Karen, Laurie, John, Arthur and Rick

John Kissik, Happy Birthday to the oldest silver fox! Hugs and kisses, Ann

John Kissik, 82 looks good on you! Happy Birthday, farmer grandpa! Love, Hailey, Grace, Jared and Evan

Austin Musa, Happy 9th Birthday! Love, Mom, Dad and Aiden — We love you!

May 10

Happy Birthday to the best Nana-Martha! Love, Chloe

May 12

Jack Polak, Happy 4th Birthday, Jack! Love, Mema and Beba

May 14

Max Andrews, Happy 10th Birthday from Grandpa and Memere Andrews, Auntie Erin and cousin Brianna!

Morgan Grivers, Happy 25th Birthday to my awesome, sweet niece! Love, Aunt Alice

Morgan Grivers, Happy Birthday to a great cousin and godmother! Love, Ava and Olivia

Happy Birthday, Leo Emery Jr., Big 60! From, the Sanfords

May 17

Maddy Deacon, Happy 10th Birthday, Maddy! Love, Auntie

Happy 10th Birthday, Maddy Deacon! Have a great day! Love, Grandma and Grandpa Deacon

May 20

Helen Jachym, 91 years young, Happy Birthday! Love, Sheila, Domenic and Anthony

May 24

Eleanor White, Happy 90th Birthday! From your loving family and friends

May 28

Aidan Forrest, Happy 19th Birthday! Love, Mema and Poppi

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.