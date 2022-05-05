May 2
Happy Birthday, Ethan Shorey! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
May 3
Barbara Phinney, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
May 4
Stephanie Custodio, Happy 1st birthday as Mrs.! Love, Mom, Dom, Ant, Deezle and Harlee
May 5
Happy Birthday Matt Burns!
May 9
Makenzie Donald, Happy 22nd Birthday! Love, Janet Houle (Grandma)
John Kissik, Happy Birthday, Dad and father-in-law! Have the best birthday ever! Love, Karen, Laurie, John, Arthur and Rick
John Kissik, Happy Birthday to the oldest silver fox! Hugs and kisses, Ann
John Kissik, 82 looks good on you! Happy Birthday, farmer grandpa! Love, Hailey, Grace, Jared and Evan
Austin Musa, Happy 9th Birthday! Love, Mom, Dad and Aiden — We love you!
May 10
Happy Birthday to the best Nana-Martha! Love, Chloe
May 12
Jack Polak, Happy 4th Birthday, Jack! Love, Mema and Beba
May 14
Max Andrews, Happy 10th Birthday from Grandpa and Memere Andrews, Auntie Erin and cousin Brianna!
Morgan Grivers, Happy 25th Birthday to my awesome, sweet niece! Love, Aunt Alice
Morgan Grivers, Happy Birthday to a great cousin and godmother! Love, Ava and Olivia
Happy Birthday, Leo Emery Jr., Big 60! From, the Sanfords
May 17
Maddy Deacon, Happy 10th Birthday, Maddy! Love, Auntie
Happy 10th Birthday, Maddy Deacon! Have a great day! Love, Grandma and Grandpa Deacon
May 20
Helen Jachym, 91 years young, Happy Birthday! Love, Sheila, Domenic and Anthony
May 24
Eleanor White, Happy 90th Birthday! From your loving family and friends
May 28
Aidan Forrest, Happy 19th Birthday! Love, Mema and Poppi
