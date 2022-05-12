CUMBERLAND – Join Dr. Alan Post, long time meditator, chiropractic physician and contributing author to the book “Meditation as Medication for the Soul” by Rajinder Singh, on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, as he presents a practical form of meditation and explores how this technique can help each of us develop physically, mentally and spiritually.
The program is called, The Magic of Nature: Meditation’s Pathway to Peace. During the program, Dr. Post will conduct a brief meditation sitting.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
