NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – In honor of May being Mental Health Month, the North Attleboro Cultural Council is holding a Meditative Drawing Class on Wednesday, May 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Grace Episcopal Church Community Center, North Washington Street. They are also donating a portion of class profits to The Kyle Johnson Foundation, more info about KyleCares can be found at kylecaresinc.org.
Meditative drawing is an easy-to-learn, step-by-step, relaxing and fun way to create images by drawing simple lines and patterns while employing mindfulness. To reserve your seat, email northattleboroughcc@gmail.com or find it on Eventbrite. Tickets are $25.
