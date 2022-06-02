CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Morning Book Discussion will meet on Wednesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
Led by Megan Nicholls, participants will discuss “A Long Petal of the Sea,” by Isabel Allende. Copies are now available at the checkout desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road. All are welcome.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
