CUMBERLAND – Monsignor Jacques Plante celebrated his 40th Anniversary of Priestly Ordination on Sunday, June 12 at St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road.
Plante was born in Providence and grew up in the Edgewood section of Cranston, where he attended the local parish school and then Our Lady of Providence Preparatory Seminary High School, stated a news release.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College, majoring in social welfare. He completed his studies for the priesthood at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., from which he received his M.A. degree in theology. He was ordained as a priest of the Diocese of Providence in June of 1982.
Plante was appointed pastor of St. Aidan and administrator of St. Patrick parish in June of 2016 by Most Rev. Thomas L. Tobin.
Prior to his move to Cumberland, Plante had served in the parishes of St. Bernard, North Kingstown; Immaculate Conception, Cranston; SS John and James, West Warwick; and St. Mary, Providence. He also served as assistant chancellor and secretary to the bishop, chancellor for administrative affairs and diocesan director of pastoral planning.
