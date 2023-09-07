CUMBERLAND – Maryan Amaral says she is frustrated that the town lacks a true ADA coordinator. As someone who is bound to a wheelchair, she said she has experienced many hardships due to the lack of accessibility in town and wants officials to do something about it.
Mayor Jeffrey Mutter says he is the official Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator and he wants to bring more accessibility to Cumberland.
Amaral, president of Citizens for Access Inc., contends that Mutter is not trained to be an ADA coordinator and doesn’t have the resources for the role.
“The town needs to have someone who is trained on disability rights and with the police department for internal investigation,” Amaral said. “If he is ADA coordinator, where is the grievance process?”
She added, “He promised in 2019 that he would get a section 504 ADA coordinator, and I just want to see him follow through on his promise.”
According to Amaral, the way disability inquiries should work is for decisions to be brought to a board meeting to talk about rights and issues and vote on them.
“The next step is in the hands of Mayor Mutter,” she said. “We’ve already submitted a request for all of this, but are they going to do it? They aren’t working with us...”
She said it is important to have disability training to prevent discrimination when civil rights issues come up.
She previously ran an ADA training with Mutter, New England ADA Coordinator Sarah Hart, and R.I. Governor’s Commission for Disabilities member attorney Elizabeth Hubbards in January.
Another way to tackle disability issues, Amaral said, is to write a brief of what the issues are and give it to town and city halls so they can use it for funding and to build accessible spaces.
Mutter concedes that the lack of accessibility in Cumberland “is an issue we haven’t done enough about,” but stands his ground on being ADA coordinator.
“And with Ms. Amaral, anytime we wanted a grievance hearing, we couldn’t accomplish it,” he said.
“I would love to sit with Ms. Amaral and tackle the issues. We’ve had conversations with the governor’s office of disability, and we’re trying to move the needle. We have a lot to do on multiple fronts.”
Mutter explained that the town is trying to create an accessibility advisory board. “We’ve got a bunch of issues that we want to address, so I assigned the task (as ADA coordinator) to myself,” he said.
Mutter said he has personal reasons for being ADA coordinator, and since becoming coordinator, money has been put aside to address accessibility issues.
The mayor said he has had conversations with the state’s office on disabilities about having and establishing a plan of action and said he has reached out to officials to see if they are willing to participate on an advisory board.
He said his perspective changed after attending a forum at the library on enhancing accessibility for people with disabilities.
“That’s what spurred interest in becoming ADA coordinator for the time being,” he said.
With an advisory board, issues would be brought to Mutter and it would help him decipher the areas the town needs to make progress on.
“I need people who are constrained by things to tell me what they are so we can find solutions,” he said.
Mutter said that there hasn’t been a plan for a long time, so this won’t be
