NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleboro Cultural Council is sponsoring a Paint Your Own Masterpiece event on Friday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at The Purple Rooster Café, 473 East Washington St.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.com.
Ticket price includes appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages and materials to create a painting of your own. Tickets are limited, so sign up now.
The class will be taught by an artist from the Malco Art Center.
