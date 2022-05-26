CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep High School has announced Lucy Noris of Cumberland as valedictorian with a 4.39 GPA, and Will Barden of Pawtucket, Sophia Lombardi of Lincoln, and Joshua Rodriguez of Cumberland as tri-salutatorians with 4.34 GPAs.
Noris and Barden started at Blackstone Valley Prep in 2009 as members of its founding kindergarten class. Lombardi enrolled in 1st grade, and Rodriguez in 9th grade.
Noris is an active member of the BVPHS community. She served on the Scholar Council and is a member of the National Honor Society. In addition to being captain of the girls varsity soccer 2021-2022 Division IV Championship team, she’s an accomplished track and cross country runner. She was recently awarded the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Distinguished Achievement Award, making her one of only 12 student-athletes to be honored across the state. She will attend the University of Notre Dame this fall for science-business.
Barden founded the BVPHS Book Club his sophomore year, shortly after the start of the pandemic. He’s also a founding member of the Dungeons & Dragons Club and peer tutoring group, and he’s an active member of the GSA. In his spare time, he volunteers at the Office of Children, Youth, and Learning in Cumberland where he teaches children to play chess. He will attend Rochester Institute of Technology this fall for imaging science.
Lombardi was captain of the girls varsity soccer 2021-2022 Division IV Championship team. This past summer, she volunteered at North Attleboro Medical Center, where she helped improve patient flow throughout the office, among other responsibilities. She will attend Brandeis University this fall for psychology, with a minor in women’s and gender studies. She aspires to become a certified therapist working with the LGBTQ+ community.
Rodriguez is a future first-generation college student, a Gates Scholarship finalist, and a QuestBridge College Prep Scholar. He is a member of the National Honors Society, a founding member of the Community Action Crew, a peer tutor, and ran on the cross country, and indoor and outdoor track teams. He gained admission to five Ivy League schools (Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, and Yale) and will attend Yale University this fall for electrical engineering and computer science.
Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at noon at BVPHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.