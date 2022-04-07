NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass – On Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m., Ben Cote of the Friends of the Ten Mile River will visit the North Attleboro Historical Society to tell of the efforts of the FTMR group and how it helps preserve the history and the heritage of the river which forms the southern boundary of the historical society property.
This meeting is free and open to the public.
The meeting takes place in the Little Red Schoolhouse next door to the Woodcock Garrison House, 362 North Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.