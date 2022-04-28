NORTH ATTLEBORO – The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold a Spring Open House and Bake Sale on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bake sale items will be on sale in the former Adamsdale one-room schoolhouse, and the Woodcock Garrison House will be open for tours. Both are located at 362 North Washington Street. Also, take a stroll through the society’s gardens and enjoy some of the first blooms of spring.
For more information, contact James Hale at hale.james@gmail.com or call 508-431-5137.
