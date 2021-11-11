NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleborough Historical Society will hold its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m., inside the Little Red Schoolhouse, next door to the Woodcock Garrison House at 362 North Washington St.
The society invites the public to join them for “Cape Cod: The Cradle of Invasion” talk by Joe Yukna, co-founder of the Cape Cod Military Museum. Yukna will explain how Cape Cod became the original home of the Engineer Amphibious Command and the Amphibious Training Command prior to them departing for Normandy, France, and the units that trained on the Cape and their exploits overseas.
This meeting is free and open to the public. However, reservations are required.
Reserve a spot at nattleborohistoricalsociety@gmail.com or by leaving a message at 508-695-6680 and let it be known how many in your party.
