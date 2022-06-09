NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleborough Senior Center has scheduled a number of upcoming trips, starting with Thimble Islands on Thursday, June 16.
The rest of the trips include: Patsy Cline Tribute Show on Wednesday, June 22; Icons & Legends on Wednesday, July 20; Nova Scotia Tattoo Festival from Wednesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3; Doobie Bros. Tribute Show on Wednesday, Aug. 17; Lancaster Show Time on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 26; Shades of Buble, on Wednesday, Sept. 21; Lighthouses of the East Coast, Sunday, Sept. 25 to Wednesday, Sept. 28; Freshians of Majesty on Thursday, Sept. 29; Super Duos on Wednesday, Oct. 19; Cathedral of the Pines on Thursday, Oct. 10; Salem Cross Inn in November; Cher Tribute show; Wednesday, Nov. 16 and American Bandstand New Year's on Saturday, Dec. 31.
For more information, contact Sandra Mann at 774-306-1142.
