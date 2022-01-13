CUMBERLAND – Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics recently leased 3,987 square feet of space on the first floor of 175 Nate Whipple Highway in Cumberland.
Northern Rhode Island Pediatrics relocated to 175 Nate Whipple Highway from their Mendon Road location and are now open for business.
