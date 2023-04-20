BOSTON – Someday, and someday soon, Nicole Greene will run her first sub-3:00 marathon. But for now, the Cumberland resident is going to kick back and treasure her exceptional performance at Monday's 127th running of the Boston Marathon.
One of 30 runners from northern Rhode Island to tour the legendary 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston's Boylston Street, Greene, who is a member of the Wampanoag Road Runners, clocked a time of 3:09.21 that was her personal-best finish at this historic race.
Greene was hoping to top her personal-best time of 3:01:24 that she set at the California International Marathon two Decembers ago in Sacramento, "and one of these days, I will go sub-three," she reported. "But today, I had lots of fun and I ran a PR for the Boston course."
When Greene finished the race, she was completely soaked from head to toe, no thanks to "the deluge" that drenched the runners sometime around 1 p.m. and forced a rain delay in the Boston Red Sox's game against the Los Angeles Angels near the 25th mile at Fenway Park.
The weather "was actually pretty good for me," she added. "It was sprinkling at the beginning, stayed cool during (the marathon) and not too humid, and it only started pouring the last few miles."
A native of Seekonk, Mass., Greene was a defenseman for the Boston College women's hockey team in the late 1990s. When she graduated from The Heights, she traded in her skates for a pair of running shoes, and in 2003, she toed the starting line for her first Boston Marathon.
"And I ran a 4:43," she reported. "Now, over 65 marathons later as a Masters runner, I get to take over an hour and a half off that, so I'm really happy with my day."
Last year, Greene ran the marathon with her mother, Paula Deblois, for her 70th birthday, and they finished in 4:29:48. This year, they decided to run in their respective waves and shoot for their best times. Deblois, who is also a member of the Wamps, took 16th place in the women's ages 70-74 division with her time of 4:27:51, which was only 7 1/2 minutes off her team that she turned in at the 2008 marathon.
Greene and Deblois, who will head to Chicago in the fall to compete for the Abbott Age Group World Championships in their respective age groups, were joined by several Wamps who packed a bus that departed from DB Sports in North Attleboro that morning, including Cumberland's Maria Chevalier, who is the club's longtime president, and Pawtucket's Bryna Hebert, who posted a time of 4:04:37.
Running in her 13th straight Boston Marathon, Chevalier posted a time of 3:43:34 that not only marked the eighth time she completed the race in under 3:55, but also the third in under 3:45, as she was only 33 seconds off her Boston PR that she set 10 years ago.
Three local runners were able to clock sub-3:00 times, including former Cumberland High All-Stater Jason Reilly, who recently turned 40 and was running in his 12th straight marathon. His time of 2:38:08 was not only good for 499th place out of nearly 30,000 runners, but it was also 56 seconds faster than his time at last year's race and marked the fourth time in the last five years he finished in under 2:40.
Scituate native Kenny Vinacco, who came out of the fourth wave of last year's race to clock a time of 2:50:20, took advantage of starting in the first wave on Monday and clocked a time of 2:47:33, and Lincoln's Robin Hewson, who has delivered a handful of top-10 finishes during the past few years in marathon across Rhode Island, posted a time of 2:54:59.
North Smithfield's Jamie Paolino, meanwhile, came oh-so-close to a sub-3:00 time, but ending up crossing the finish line in 3:00:01. He ran a strong race that saw him post a 1:30:51 time at the midway point of the marathon and turn in a negative split over the final 13.1 miles.
Right behind Paolino was Lincoln native and Mount Saint Charles and Providence College runner Ashley Jensen, who was running in Boston for the first time in five years and pursuing her first sub-3:00 time since that race, but she ended up with a time of 3:03:07 that was 4 1/2 minutes off her Boston PR.
Former Woonsocket High three-sport athlete and 1995 graduate Jon Pincince also came to Boston seeking a sub-3:00 time and a chance to top his marathon PR of 3:01:19 that he set two Octobers ago at the Baystate Marathon in Lowell, Mass. He ran a strong race that saw him finish seconds behind Jensen and miss his PR by a minute and 54 seconds.
Pawtucket's Drew Appleton, who is the vice president of the Aquidneck Island-based Gray Matter Marketing road racing company, also turned in a time of 3:07:54, while Woonsocket's Kerry McEnerney finished in 3:18:25. Both runners were making their Boston debuts.
Nine more runners from the area were able to finish the race in under four hours, and four more clocked times under 4:11. Included in that list was Daniel Anter, who is the father of former Lincoln High baseball and basketball standout Cody Anter. A resident of Warwick, he ran in his 25th straight marathon and finished in 3:33:01.
Also among those runners were Cumberland's Brendan Morgan (3:47:22), Dylan Edmons (3:48:51), and Justin Mavromatis (4:03:13), Smithfield's Matt Karpinski (3:24:59), Christine Cassel (3:36:36), Timothy Allen (4:05:41), and Marianne Currie (4:08:09), North Smithfield's Julie Rousseau (3:35:00), Pawtucket's Justin Defronzo (3:48:52) and Haley Cahill-Williams (3:50:46), Lincoln's Nicole Cocozza (3:41:35), Ryan Duffy (4:27:04), and Ashley Piader (4:28:38), and Blackstone's Shivaun Roach-Pacitto (4:10:52).
