CUMBERLAND – Nurturing Your Creativity, with Maria Holme, will take place on Saturday, April 23, at 1:30 p.m., at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Nurturing your well-being is a huge part of your mental health, and any creative outlet is sure to benefit you, states a news release from the organizers. Participants will explore the creative option of image and word collaging during the program to express themselves, relax and recharge.
Supplies, handouts and peaceful music will fill the room as participants learn about self-care in this creative way. The library will provide the materials.
For more information visit, www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
