CUMBERLAND – In support of Washington Trust’s 22nd annual Peanut Butter Drive, local company Nuts ‘N More donated 150 jars of their nut butter products to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry located in Cumberland.
“We’re thankful for the support of both Nuts ’N More and our newest neighbor, Washington Trust, for this donation and partnership,” said Dick Telesmanick, a volunteer director of the Northern R.I. Food Pantry, in a news release. “Unfortunately, the need for food assistance in the communities of northern Rhode Island remains high. This peanut butter will be beneficial for the families that we serve, especially those with children and seniors.”
The Northern R.I. Food Pantry is an all-volunteer emergency food pantry and partner agency of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Their monthly distributions include shelf stable items, fresh produce, and frozen protein that help to supplement a healthy diet. The food pantry serves about 450-500 families per month.
“We’re so thrilled to be able to support this important hunger relief effort that benefits neighbors right in our own community,” said Peter Ferreira, founder & CEO of Nuts ‘N More. “Our small business has experienced incredible local support as we’ve grown over the past 10 years, and it’s especially meaningful for us to be able to share that success back with the community through efforts like the Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive.”
The Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive began more than 22 years ago and has since partnered with local businesses, schools, and customers over the years to collect the equivalent of more than 151 tons of peanut butter.
Washington Trust is scheduled to open their newest branch location at 1900 Mendon Road in Cumberland, later this year. For more information, visit www.washtrust.com.
