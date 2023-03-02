CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, is taking registrations beginning Wednesday, March 15 for summer camps and evening programs.
This summer, OCYL is offering a variety of half-day week-long camps for students entering 1st-12th grade. Some half-day programs can be combined with another for a longer day option. These students are supervised for a free BYO lunch/outdoor recreation time each day.
The programs include:
• July 5-7: Making Great Art, A Villain’s Journey, WildScapes, Podcasting 101
• July 10-14: Introduction to Cumberland Leadership Academy, Critical Communication Skills for Young Men, Cartoon Creators and Movie Machine Makers
• July 17-21: Cumberland Leadership Academy, Critical Communication Skills for Young Women, Storytelling, Up-cycle Engineering
• July 24-28: Circuit Makers 101, Hands-On Electronics, Neuroscience for Kids, smART Club
• July 31- Aug. 4th: Elementary Expressive Arts Academies & Art Clubs
• Aug. 7-11: Middle School Expressive Arts Academies & Art Clubs
• Aug. 15-18: Unicorns, Dragons and Other Magical Creatures, App Inventors, Creative Computing
• Aug. 21-25: Lego Engineering, Banned Book Club/Animal Farm, A Hero’s Journey
Evening programs will also be offered, including abstract art, chess and private music lessons in guitar, keyboard, songwriting and voice.
Online registration is required at least two weeks in advance and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Register for the grade your child will be entering next fall.
Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents.
