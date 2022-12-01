CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, OCYL, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, announced the winter schedule for after school, evenings, and Saturdays with seats being first-come, first-served via online registration, through Dec. 19. Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents.
The programs include:
• Abstract Art, Grades 3-6, meets on Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Art Portfolio Review, Grades 9-12. By appointment and free.
• Art Studio, Grades 3-8, meets on the second Saturday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Cartoon Creators and Movie Machine Makers, Grades 2-5, meets on two Saturdays Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Chess, Grades 1-9, Tuesdays. Novice meets from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Intermediate from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Advanced from 7 to 8 p.m.
• College Advising, Grades 11-12. By appointment and free.
• Creative Photography, Grades 6-8, meets Mondays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Dramatic Play, Grades K-2, on three Saturdays, Jan. 7, Jan. 14, and Jan. 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
• Expressive Arts at OCYL, Grades 1-3, meets Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Expressive Arts Club at McCourt Middle School, Grades 6-8. Meets in the Art Room for 10 Tuesdays, after school until 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 24. Free due to a grant from United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund.
• Expressive Arts Club at North Cumberland Middle School, Grades 6-8. Meets in the Art Room for 10 Mondays, after school until 4 p.m. beginning Jan. 23. Free due to a grant from United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund.
• Private Music Lessons for Guitar, Keyboard and Voice, Grades 1-12. Meets for eight 30-minute lessons on Tuesdays or Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Up-cycle Engineering, Grades 1-5. Meets on Saturday March 18, from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Youth Commission, Grades 8-12. Meets on the first and third Mondays each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free.
February Vacation Programs are also open for registration.
• Expressive Arts Camp, Grades 6-8 meets Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Contraptions and Coasters, Grades K-3, Tuesdays and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m.
