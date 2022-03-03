CUMBERLAND – The Mayor's Office of Children Youth and Learning has announced two new photography classes for students in grades 7-12.
Classes begin in April. Both will be led by local photographer, teacher and artist Ken Moran.
The two classes are:
• Smartphone Apps & Creative Smartphone Photography. Bring your own smartphone or tablet and learn how to produce high quality photographs by using specialized apps and techniques. Thursdays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Composition in Photography. Bring your own smartphone or tablet and learn about composition and what makes a good photograph, focus, exposure, camera angles, and portraiture. Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
Each eight-week class is $95. Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents.
Visit the website, www.ocyl.org to register. Contact the office for any questions at 401-475-0929, ext. 1, or main.ocyl@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.