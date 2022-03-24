CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children Youth and Learning, OCYL, has announced its participation in the annual 401Gives campaign on Friday, April 1.
Powered by United Way of Rhode Island, 401Gives is the largest day of giving in Rhode Island. This fundraising campaign brings people together to make a difference for local nonprofits that deliver vital services to our communities throughout the state.
OCYL’s operating and administrative funding is supported by the town of Cumberland. The programs they provide are supported by sponsorships, grants, donations, and fees, and it’s these programs that directly benefit from 401Gives donations.
On April 1, visit 401Gives.org and make a donation to OCYL and/or to any of the participating nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. All giving will end at 5:59 a.m. on Saturday, April 2.
To donate, visit www.bit.ly/OCYL401Gives or send a check made out to OCYL to: OCYL 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, Cumberland, RI 02864.
For questions or more information call 401-475-0929 or main.ocyl@gmail.com.
