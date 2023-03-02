CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, announced the spring schedule for after school, evening, and Saturday programs with online registration taking place Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 17. Seats are first-come, first-served. Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents.
The programs include:
• Abstract art, grades 3-6, meets on Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m.
• Art Portfolio Review, grades 9-12. By appointment, free.
• Art Studio, grades 3-8, meets on April 1st and May 13. 9-11 a.m. Register for each Saturday separately.
• College advising, grades 11-12. By appointment, and free.
• Expressive Arts at OCYL, grades 1-3, Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.
• Expressive Arts Club at McCourt Middle School, Grades 6-8. Meets in the Art Room for six Tuesdays, after school until 4 p.m. beginning April 18. Free due to a grant from United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund.
• Expressive Arts Club at North Cumberland Middle School, grades 6-8. Meets in the Art Room for 10 Mondays, after school until 4 p.m. beginning April 17. Free due to a grant from United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund.
• Learn to Knit, grades 4-9. Meets on Mondays,5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Private math lessons, grades 1-12. Meets for eight 30-minute lessons on Tuesdays or Thursdays.
• Private music lessons for guitar, keyboard and voice, grades 1-12. Meets for eight 30-minute lessons on Tuesdays, 4:30-7 p.m.
• Up-cycle Engineering, grades 1-5. Meets on Saturday, April 22 and May 20 9-11 a.m. Register for each Saturday separately.
• Youth Commission, grades 8-12. Meets on the first and third Mondays each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.
• April vacation programs will also be open for registration on March 1.
• Expressive Arts Camp, Grades 6-8 meets Monday-Friday, 1-3 p.m.
• STEAMshop, grades K-1. Monday, April 10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.