CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, OCYL, 1464 Diamond Hill Rd. Suite 2, is having a summer camp program available for students entering grades 8 and 9 next fall, on Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 12.
The camp is Expressive Arts Academy. Paint, draw, sculpt, collage, doodle and more, in ways that freely express your emotions. No art-experience necessary. There will be multiple unique projects each day integrated with social-emotional competencies like self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationships, and decision-making.
