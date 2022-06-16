NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The First Congregational Church UCC of North Attleborough, Oldtown Church, 675 Old Post Road, is holding a yard sale on Saturday, June 25, at the schoolhouse across the street from the church, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church has a lot of newly donated items to sell, something for everyone. And there is plenty of parking in the church lot.
