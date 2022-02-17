CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library’s Other Worlds Book Club will next meet on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m.
This session’s title is "Black Sun," by Rebecca Roanhorse. Xiala, a disgraced Teek who can calm waters or cause madness with her song, arrives and disrupts the holy city of Tova during the winter solstice.
Copies of the book are available at the Circulation Desk, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for check out. Registration is not required. The group meets in-person at the library, and attendees who are not fully-vaccinated will be required to social distance and wear masks during the session.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.