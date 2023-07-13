CUMBERLAND – Local photographer Nate Andre is leading a four-week series at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for people who want to find their creative voice through photographs on Wednesdays starting on July 19 and running to Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m.
Each class can be attended as a standalone or as part of the whole, but participants must register for each class individually. Here is what Nate will cover each week:
Week 1 on July 19: Understanding Your Camera: Explain the different types of cameras and their basic functions.
• SLR/DLSR/Mirrorless/Other
• Discuss camera settings and modes (automatic, manual, aperture priority, shutter priority, etc.) and what they mean.
• Provide some tips for selecting the right camera settings for different shooting conditions.
Week 2 on July 26: Compositions/Candid Compositions
• Introduce the rule of thirds and how to apply it to your photography.
• Discuss framing, cropping, and positioning your subject.
• Provide tips for creating visually interesting compositions.
Week 3 on Aug. 2: Lighting
• Explain the different types of lighting and how they affect your photos.
• Discuss natural and artificial lighting and how to use them to your advantage.
• Provide some basic tips for working with lighting when shooting indoors and outdoors.
Week 4 on Aug. 9: Practical Exercises
• Take photos using the Rule of Thirds: Instruct students to take several photos using the rule of thirds. Have them experiment with different subjects and angles, using the rule of thirds to create visually interesting compositions.
• Lighting: Have students take photos of the same subject using different types of lighting. For example, have them take a photo of a flower in direct sunlight, in shade, and in artificial light. This will help them understand how different lighting affects their photos.
• Shutter Speed: Have students experiment with different shutter speeds by taking photos of moving subjects. For example, have them take photos of cars passing by, a person running, or a dog playing fetch. This will help them understand how to freeze motion or create motion blur in their photos.
• Composition: Provide students with a list of common photography compositions, such as leading lines, symmetry, and patterns, and have them take photos using these techniques. This will help them understand how to create visually interesting compositions.
• Depth of Field: Instruct students to take photos of the same subject at different aperture settings, experimenting with depth of field. For example, have them take photos of a flower or a person's face, using a wide aperture to create a shallow depth of field and a narrow aperture to create a deep depth of field.
