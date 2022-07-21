CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites kids to meet at the gazebo on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m. for a short hike to explore the freshwater habitats at the Monastery.
The library will provide the buckets, nets and ID guides. The group will be near the water but not entering it. This class is for families with children ages 3 and up.
