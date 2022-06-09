CUMBERLAND – The year 2022 marks the 45th Celebration of Rhode Island Day of Portugal, and a flag-raising ceremony will be held at Cumberland Town Hall, 45 Broad St., on Friday, June 10, at 11 a.m.
Honoring the Portuguese flag in what represents the official recognition of the Portuguese community’s presence and importance in the State of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Day of Portugal has been hosting flag-raising ceremonies for more than 30 years. According to organizers, it exemplifies the community’s values and history – their struggles and their hope. Everyone is invited.
