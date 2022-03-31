CUMBERLAND – Children, ages 3-12, are invited to join the Children’s Room at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for Project CHICK Part Two on Wednesday, April 20 at 2 p.m., with registration beginning on Monday, April 4.
A farm educator from Historic New England’s Casey Farm, in Saunderstown, will read a story and talk about the important work they do at this historic farm.
The children will have an opportunity to hold the baby chicks that we incubated and hatched before they go to their new home at Casey Farm.
Registration begins on April 4 at https://bit.ly/CumberKids. Space is limited to 25 blankets, and face masks are required.
For more information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
