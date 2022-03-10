CUMBERLAND – Children of all ages are invited to join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, and staff on Wednesday March 23, at 4 p.m., for Project Chick in the Community Room.
Registration opens Monday, March 14, on a first-come first-serve basis. Space is limited to 25 blankets, and face masks are required.
A farm educator from Historic New England’s Casey Farm, in Saunderstown, will read a story and bring a hen to observe and pet, along with a display of various bird eggs for viewing.
The Children’s Room will receive fertilized eggs and all the supplies necessary to incubate a clutch of eggs.
Patrons can keep an eye on the incubator and wonder for 21 days until the chicks begin to hatch.
The baby chicks will return home to Casey Farm after the Project Chick Part Two Program at 4 p.m., on Wednesday, April 20.
Registration for each of these programs will be available on the Eventkeeper site at www.cumberlandlibrary.org.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
