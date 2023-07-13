PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on July 3 that the second set of mosquito samples of the 2023 season tested by the R.I. Department of Health State Health Laboratories has confirmed no positive findings of West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis. These results are from the 78 samples collected from 17 traps set statewide on June 19. To date, neither Connecticut nor Massachusetts has reported any EEE or WNV findings.
WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is much more prevalent than EEE, states the announcement. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which runs from summer through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, staes the news release, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people infected develops a fever and other symptoms. About one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. DEM and RIDOH advise Rhode Islanders to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost.
According to the announcement, the Asian tiger mosquito has become prevalent in Rhode Island urban environments, and it is expected to be common again this season. It is a daytime biter encountered in shaded backyards, and has a striking black and white pattern evident to the naked eye. It develops from eggs laid in artificial containers, so residents are urged to remove standing water from containers such as buckets, pots, wheelbarrows, boats, and pools. Clogged rain gutters and puddles formed on tarps also can support the larvae of this species. The Asian tiger mosquito is known to transmit several diseases, including WNV.
Personal protection is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry WNV, EEE, or other diseases – and the most effective way to avoid infection, according to the announcement. Visit health.ri.gov/mosquito for mosquito prevention tips, videos, and local data.
