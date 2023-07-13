Asian Tiger mosquito

Asian Tiger Mosquito

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced on July 3 that the second set of mosquito samples of the 2023 season tested by the R.I. Department of Health State Health Laboratories has confirmed no positive findings of West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis. These results are from the 78 samples collected from 17 traps set statewide on June 19. To date, neither Connecticut nor Massachusetts has reported any EEE or WNV findings.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is much more prevalent than EEE, states the announcement. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which runs from summer through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, staes the news release, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people infected develops a fever and other symptoms. About one in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. DEM and RIDOH advise Rhode Islanders to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost.

