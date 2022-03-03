CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners are doing a service project for the month of March with the Cumberland Moms Club by collecting household items for the 250 families from Afghanistan who are being resettled in Rhode Island by Dorcas International.
There is a collection box at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Road.
The contact for this project is Rosemary Gately, and she can be reached at 401-338-7340. She is willing to pick up items.
Items that can be donated include:
• Personal Care Items and Cleaners — deodorant, toothpaste, razors, shampoo, soap, dental floss, lotion, dish soap, cleaning products
• Kitchen and Household Items — New and Gently Used — toasters, coffee pots, crock pots, dishes, glasses, pots and pans, silverware, utensils, kitchen items such as can openers, spatulas etc., dish towels, potholders
• Bathroom and Bedding — New and Gently Used — sheets, blankets, towels, comforter sets, pillows (must be new)
• Clothing — New and Gently Used — Looking for spring and summer clothes for women, children and men. They are in desperate need of men’s shoes sizes, 6,7,8,9,10 and men’s pants waist size, 32, 34 and 36.
