CUMBERLAND – The Ravenous Runners are doing a service project for the month of March with the Cumberland Moms Club by collecting household items for the 250 families from Afghanistan who are being resettled in Rhode Island by Dorcas International, The project will continue to up to March 31.
They are in desperate need of personal care items and cleaning supplies, which the Runners have not received many of.
Drop off the items at Ravenous Brewery, 10 Industrial Dr. It is open Wednesday-Sunday. Check the website for hours of operation.
Items that are needed include:
• Personal care items (only new items) — shampoo, conditioner, soap, shaving cream, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, dental floss, body cream or hand lotion, Q-tips, brushes, combs and feminine hygiene products.
• Cleaning supplies (only new items) — Windex or glass cleaner, soft scrub, ammonia, laundry detergent, paper towels, napkins, bathroom cleaners, Clorox wipes, dish soap, hand soap.
• Kitchen and household items, (new and gently used) — toasters, coffee pots, crock pots, dishes, glasses, pots and pans, silverware, utensils, kitchen items such as can openers, spatulas etc., dish towels, potholders.
• Bathroom and bedding, (new and gently used) — sheets, blankets, towels, comforter sets, pillows (must be new)
• Clothing, (new and gently used) — spring and summer clothes for women, children and men. They are in desperate need of men’s shoes sizes, 6,7,8,9,10 and men’s pants waist size, 32, 34 and 36.
