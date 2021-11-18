CUMBERLAND – Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce Inc. announces it has acquired The Law Offices of Ronald C. Markoff, a Providence firm with 44 years of real estate expertise.
Real estate attorney Karenann McLoughlin, of Cumberland, joins the RCFP team as a result of this acquisition.
Attorneys Ronald Markoff, Karenann McLoughlin and Marc Gertsacov, along with five paralegal and administrative support staff, will continue to maintain offices at 144 Medway Street at Wayland Square, now operating under the Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce name.
