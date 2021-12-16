CUMBERLAND – Register by Friday, Dec. 17, for The Mayor's Office of Children, Youth and Learning Winter STEAMshop Programs beginning the first week of January.
Online registration is required at www.ocyl.org before each program begins and is first-come, first-served. Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents. Register for the "Financial Assistance Min" rate to secure your seat, then submit your Free/Reduced Approval letter or apply to our sliding scale. Programs include:
Creation Lab – Design, build and invent interactive up-cycled projects. Inspired by artists, hands-on, process-based, sometimes messy challenges develop your engineering skills as you plan, tinker and improve your projects with personal flair. Program is eight Mondays. Grades K-2 will work from 4 to 5 p.m., and grades 3-5 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $95/$15 FA.
Chess – Learn chess in Beginners with Mr. Paguaga, or improve your strategies, tactics and endgames in Intermediate and Advanced classes with Mr. Salvas. Classes are on Tuesdays and are for grades 1-9. Beginners at 4:30 p.m., Intermediate at 5:45 p.m. and Advanced at 7 p.m. Cost is $95/$15 FA.
Private Guitar, Keyboard & Voice – Students of all levels are welcome to register for Private Lessons. Bring your voice, acoustic or electric guitar. A keyboard is available for in-class use. This is for grades 1-12, and will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Cost is $225, no FA.
Small Group Guitar – Learn to play six-string acoustic guitar. In these beginner classes you will learn rhythm, notes and chords. Class pace is based on the skill level of the majority of the group. Bring your own guitar. A limited number of guitars are available to borrow for the season. Inquire for availability before registering. This is for grades 1-3, and will be at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and costs $95/$15 FA.
Intro to Scratch Coding – Learn programming skills and use your creativity to turn ideas into reality. Each week introduces a new coding concept to use in a project of your own. For grades 3-5, from 5 to 6 p.m. on eight Wednesdays, and will cost $95/$15 FA.
Intermediate Coding Club – Build up your programming skills while completing a variety of challenges and develop your own computer games, animations, and interactive applications. For grades 5-8, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and costing $95/$15 FA.
Abstract Art – Paint, collage, sculpt, print and more. Use a variety of materials like inks, acrylic paint, watercolor and clay to learn techniques like poured paintings, and painting and printing on fabric. For grades 3-6, from 6 to 7 p.m. and taking place on eight Thursdays, costing $95/$15 FA.
Robotics: Systems – Learn STEM skills, and improve essential life-long skills like creative thinking, problem-solving and social skills in these hands-on classes building robots. Taught by a professional engineer. For grades 4-9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., taking place on five Fridays and costing $145/$57.50 FA.
Intro to Python – A new program for grades 6-9. Explore the versatile Python computer programming language through a series of fun, creative projects. Beginning with simple introductory programs, hone your skills creating guided and custom games using the “PyGame” interface. Then add custom graphics and build more complex user interfaces. No previous programming experience required. This will start on Jan. 14 and will run from 6 to 7 p.m. through eight Fridays, costing $150/$50 FA.
Open STEAMshop: On the first Saturday of each month, meet experts and join new friends in the STEAMshop. Select from numerous stations that empower you to use your creativity and think out-of-the-box to ask questions and solve problems. New challenges each month. For grades 1-6, from 9 to 11 a.m. and costing $20/$10 FA.
Open Art Studio: On the second Saturday of each month, Spend the morning making art. Learn about new and exciting art materials. Fiber arts, clothing design, junk journals, 3D Art and sculpture, jewelry making, painting, and alcohol inks will all be explored. For grades 3-8, from 9 to 11 a.m, and costing $20/$10 FA.
Visit www.ocyl.org, for more detailed information and to register.
This department of the Town of Cumberland is located behind the Cumberland Public Library at 1464 Diamond Hill Rd. Suite 2. COVID prevention protocols are in place. Masks will be required with mask breaks. Call for any questions at 401-475-0929 or email main.ocyl@gmail.com.
