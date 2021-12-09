CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning will hold Winter Weekday Homeschool programs starting Tuesday, Jan. 11. Deadline to register is Dec. 17.
- Art and Design Experience Thinking in 3D. Learn to draw through design concepts and techniques, elements of art, color theory, observational study, and principles of design.Grades K-3, eight weeks, Tuesdays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Coding Junior – A screen-free introduction to coding concepts using “Bee-Bots” and group games to gain skills in sequencing, estimation, and problem-solving. Grades K-3, eight weeks, Wednesdays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Makerspace Literacy + Engineering. Using children’s literature and poetry with a focus on inspirational inventors, artists, engineers, and designers as a prompt, students will use engineering/creative design process to solve challenges in motion, stability, energy, balance and cause and effect relationships. Includes in-depth discussion of the science behind the engineering, creative writing, “group builds,” an up-cycle invention station, and class reflections. Grades 1-4, 13 weeks on Wednesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Master Artists. Inspired by the work of seven master artists, students will create their own masterpiece in multiple mediums. Grades K-3, eight weeks, Thursdays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- Watercolor Workshops. Artists will learn 16 watercolor techniques such as underpainting, texture, washes and resists to explore the medium and create one-of-a kind artworks. Taught by watercolor artist/teacher Jamie Droste, for grades 4-8, eight weeks on Fridays 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Visit www.ocyl.org, for information and to register.
