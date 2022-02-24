CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning at the Monastery is starting registration for its spring STEAMshop programs on Wednesday, March 2.
Deadline is March 30, but online registration is required at least a week before each program begins and is first-come first-served online.
Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents. Unless otherwise noted, each 8-week class is $95, $15 with approved financial assistance. Sliding scale rates are also available.
Classes include:
• Abstract Art – Paint, collage, sculpt, print and more. Learn new techniques like flowing poured paintings and printing on fabric. Wear clothes for making art. For grades 3-6. Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Chess – Improve cognitive, logic and math skills while gaining self-confidence. Eduardo Paguaga and Bob Salvas offer novice, intermediate and advanced instruction. First time participants register for Novice. Grades 1-9: Novice 4:30 p.m., Intermediate 5:45 p.m., Advanced 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• Composition in Photography – Bring your smartphone or tablet and learn about composition and what makes a good photograph, focus, exposure, camera angles, portraiture. For grades 7-12, 6-7 p.m. on Thursdays.
• Creation Lab – Design, build and invent interactive up-cycled projects.Develop your engineering skills as you plan, tinker and improve your projects with personal flair. For grades K-4. Two sessions offered: Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. or 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
• Group Guitar – Learn to play the 6-string acoustic guitar. In beginner classes, learn rhythm, notes and chords. Class pace is based on the skill level of the majority of the group. Bring your own guitar. A limited number of guitars are available to borrow for the season. Inquire for availability before registering. For grades 1-3.
• Home School Art & Design Thinking in 3-D – Focuses on learning to draw and employing design techniques that will elevate your child’s drawings. A professional designer will lead the class by introducing design concepts, elements of art, color theory, observational study, and the principles of design. For grades K-3, Tuesdays, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
• Open Art Studio – Spend the morning making art. Each Open Art Studio will explore new subjects and exciting art materials. Check out fiber arts, clothing design, junk journals, 3d-art and sculpture, jewelry making, painting, alcohol inks and more. Wear art-making clothes $20/$10 FA. Saturday, March 12, April 9 and May 14 for Grades 3-8 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Open STEAMshop – Build, create, explore STEAM in ways you haven’t before. Participants will select from numerous stations that empower them to use creativity to solve problems, ask questions, and think out of the box. $20/$10 FA. Saturday, May 7 for Grades K – 2 and Saturday June 4 for Grades 3-5 from 9 to 11 a.m.
For information, call 401-475-0929, ext. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.