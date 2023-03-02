CUMBERLAND – Registration is open until Friday, March 17 for spring homeschool classes at the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning,1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2. Seats are first-come, first-served and begin the week of March 27. Financial assistance is available for qualifying Cumberland residents. Visit www.ocyl.org to register and for information on financial assistance. For any questions, call at 401-475-0929, ext. 1, or main.ocyl@gmail.com.
The classes include:
• Book clubs. Read age-appropriate titles by Lois Lowry. Discussion and art project each week. Grades 2-4: Cumberland residents $95/non-resident $105/FA $20; eight Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Grades 5-8: Cumberland residents $110/non-residents $120/FA $25; eight Thursdays 11-12:30 p.m.
• Communication skills for teens, grades 6-9. Cumberland residents $95/non-residents $105/FA $20; eight Fridays, 3-4 p.m.
• Creation lab, grades K-4. All new activities. Cumberland residents $145/non-residents $160/FA $30; eight Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Handwriting, grades K-4. Designed to help children master printing and begin to learn cursive. Cumberland residents $95/non-residents $105/FA $20; eight Fridays, 9-10 a.m.
• Kitchen science, grades 4-7. Science activities with common kitchen supplies. All new activities. Cumberland residents $95/non-resident $105/FA $20; eight Thursdays, 1-2 p.m.
• Math – A La Carte Tutoring, Grades K-12. Register to the waitlist with the child’s grade and type of math for focus. The office will contact you to specify an available weekly time slot. Payment will be due after an agreed-upon time. Runs eight weeks, $235 per child; 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays. No financial assistance is available.
• Young Artists, Grades K-4. Cumberland Residents $95/Non-Resident $105/FA $20; runs eight Tuesdays, from 12-1 p.m.
