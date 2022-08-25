CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning has a new program, Homeschool@OCYL, offering homeschoolers weekday classes. Small classes are led by teachers and experts in their subjects. Seats are first-come, first-served. Financial assistance is available. Register by Sept. 1 for:
• Beginner Spanish, Grades K-4. Focuses on pronunciation and functional phrases, with music and movement, literacy, arts, crafts and games that encourage the use of Spanish in a fun, low-pressure manner. Cumberland residents $95, non-residents $105. Meets Tuesdays 9-10 a.m., Sept. 6-Oct. 25.
• Crazy 8s Math Club, Grades K-2 and 3-5. High-energy math activities that appeal to kids of all math abilities. Both levels will be coached by certified teacher Kristen George. Cumberland residents $95, non-residents $105. Grades K-2 meet Wednesdays 9-10 a.m.; grades 3-5 meet Wednesdays 10:15-11:15 a.m. Runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 26.
• Creation Lab, Grades K-5. Hands-on, process-based and messy challenges will help develop engineering skills as students plan, tinker. Cumberland residents $145, non-residents $160, Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Sept. 6-Oct. 25.
• Ecosystems, Grades K-2. Explore ecosystems with teacher Jamie Droste and build an open-air terrarium, a closed system terrarium, and a water ecosystem. Parents welcome to attend with their child. Cumberland residents $95, non-residents, Thursdays 10-11 a.m., Sept. 8-Oct. 27.
• Expressive Arts, Grades 4-7. Paint, draw, sculpt, collage, doodle, and more. No art-experience necessary. Residents $145, non-residents $160, Fridays 10:30 a.m.-noon, Sept. 9 to Oct. 28.
• Game Design Grades K-4. Practice teamwork, problem solving, and critical thinking through board game design. Teacher Kelsey Day will lead brainstorming and critical thinking sessions for students to design and create their own game to take home. Residents $95, non-residents $105, Tuesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Nov. 1-Dec. 20.
• Kitchen Science, Grades 4-7. Certified science teacher Christine Domen will lead safe activities with common kitchen supplies to allow explorations of gases and solids, chemical reactions, forces, tension, gravity and air pressure. Residents $95, non-residents $105, Mondays 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 12 to Nov. 7.
• Persuasive Writing, Debate & Public Speaking, Grades 4-7 and 8-12. Study famous orators and learn how they used persuasive writing and debate strategies. Students produce their own “TEDtalk.” Residents $190, non-residents $205. Grades 4-7 meet Mondays, 1-3 p.m; grades 8-12 meet Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. Runs from Sept. 21 to Nov. 23.
• Sculpture: Thinking in 3D, Grades K-4. Kelsey Day will help students learn about sculpture as an art and science and make a 3D sculpture each week. Residents $95, non-residents: $105, Tuesdays, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6-Oct. 25.
• Skills for Algebra, Grades 6-9. Certified middle school and high school math teacher Christine Domen, will review, introduce progressive development of new algebra concepts. Residents $95, non-residents $105, Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sept. 21 to Nov. 9.
• Wild Child Literacy Parent/Child, Grades K-2. An adult/child class held outdoors rain or shine, includes a guided read-aloud of a children’s book led by literacy and language teacher Tiffany Mendez. Parent/guardian is required to attend with their child. Residents $95, non-residents $105, Thursdays, 11 a.m.-noon, Sept. 8 to Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.