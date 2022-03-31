CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, Suite 2, announced its 2022 Weekday Summer Camp schedule beginning the last week in June.
Online registration is required at least two weeks before each program begins, and seats are first come, first served, beginning Wednesday, April 13, at noon. Register for the grade your child will be entering in the Fall of 2022
June 27 – July 1:
Circuit Makers 101, Grades 1 to 3. Create electronic projects, design custom light-up greeting cards, electric games, mazes, and even musical instruments. Each class day consists of a circuitry lesson and a hands-on project, using components like lights, buzzers, switches, motors, and sensors. Most days include a take-home project. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $220/$40 FA.
Hands-On Electronics, Grades 3 to 5. Experiment with the fundamentals of electronics and circuitry while learning the basics of computer programming. Design projects with interactive and programmable devices, including Arduino to build interactive devices, and Raspberry Pi for learning about computers and coding, to experiment with LEDs, resistors, motors, and programming. Supervised bring-your-own-lunch included for third-graders who also register for the morning Circuit Makers camp. Monday–Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., $220/$40 FA.
July 5 – 8:
Expressive Arts Camp, Grades 6 to 7. Paint, draw, sculpt, collage, doodle, and more. Multiple projects each day. No art-experience necessary in this judgement-free zone. Funded by United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund. Cumberland residents only. Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $75/$15 FA.
Slow Stitching and Visible Mending, Grades 6 to 12. Explore how fashion, art, and mindfulness combine for an opportunity to relax, enjoy a process, and create beautiful and wearable art. Slow stitching is a mindful needlework process that focuses on intention and the joy brought simply by creating. Born from the Japanese art of Sashiko, visible mending enables fiber artists to avoid cookie cutter, disposable fashion and make worn and torn “mistakes” beautiful. Basic embroidery will be taught, and you will work independently on your projects. Tuesday–Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., $100/$20 FA.
July 11 – 15:
Storytelling Workshop, Grades 1 to 3. Dive into the art of storytelling in this workshop that combines art, linguistics, theatre, play, writing, and sharing. Learn to use language to communicate ideas, knowledge, feelings, and explore storytelling in all its forms. Then hone your skills by using your imagination and ingenuity to create new stories, and to retell familiar stories. Local author, David Antocci will guide our young learners, who have vivid and important stories to tell even while they’re still developing the writing and language skills to communicate their narratives. Monday–Friday. $180/$35 FA.
Working With Wood, Grades 1 to 3. Make your own wood projects by sanding, gluing and painting. Each day you’ll make a varying assortment of projects using wood, up-cycled materials, yarn, fabric and gems to make fabulous one-of-a-kind objects. Supervised bring-your-own-lunch is included for students who register also for the morning Story telling camp. Monday– Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., $120/$25 FA.
July 18 – 22:
Introduction to Leadership, Grades 6 to 7. Develop a more positive and open attitude towards new ideas by trying fun outdoor challenges, interactive workshops, and hands-on projects. The Introduction to Leadership Academy is designed to equip young and entering middle school students with the practical skills necessary to be effective leaders. Work on community service projects and use your growing skills to benefit not only your own life, but the lives of others. You’ll have fun and gain confidence in your leadership attributes through team building, public speaking and more by developing a positive mindset, increasing self-awareness and relationship skills, improving creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills. Facilitated again by OCYL’s Mrs. Jamie Droste, with new highly qualified staff including Mr. David Elsner, a Dean of School Counseling and College/Career Readiness and Mrs. Laura Gostin, a communications instructor from URI and BCC. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $145/$40 FA.
Smartphone Apps and Creative Smartphone Photography, Grades 7 to 12. Learn how to produce high quality photographs with your own smartphone or table.! Use specialized apps and learn amazing techniques from local photographer, teacher and artist, Mr. Ken Moran. Monday–Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., $180/$35 FA.
July 25 – 29:
A Hero’s Journey, Grades 4 to 7. Journey into the unknown with myth and visual storytelling. Write, draw, and collage your way to a story through simple and epic narrative prompts while exploring how the universal Hero’s Journey structure has inspired the greatest stories of all time, from Ancient Greece to the latest blockbuster movies, and everything in between. Local author, David Antocci will inspire you to find your own ways to creatively share your own stories. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $180/$35 FA.
Unicorns, Dragons, and Other Magical Creatures, Grades 4 to 7. Become a master of fantastical creatures. Explore stories about magical creatures, mythological beasts, and create numerous imaginative artworks that showcase the beauty and majesty of magical creatures. Supervised bring-your-own-lunch is included for students who register also for the morning camp. Monday–Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., $120/$35 FA.
Creation Lab, Grades 1 to 2. Offered as an extended day option for Literacy and Number Sense Level C students. Seats that remain available are open to all. Try “Bee Bot” coding, Lego challenges, up-cycle engineering and even create story art. Register for four Monday and Wednesdays (7/25 and 27, 8/1 and 3) or four Tuesdays and Thursdays (7/26 and 28, 8/2 and 8/4) and/or two Fridays (7/29 and 8/5), 12 to 2 p.m., costing $100/$20 FA for Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday option, $50/$10 FA for the two Fridays. Register via the Early Childhood Summer Season.
August 1 – 5:
Leadership Academy, Grades 8 to 9. Develop a more positive and open attitude towards new ideas through interactive workshops, fun outdoor challenges, and hands-on projects. Gain perspective on how to strive toward your individual best, be true to yourself and how to make a positive difference in your world though leadership. Work on community service projects and use your growing skills to benefit not only your own life, but the lives of others. You’ll have fun and gain confidence in your leadership attributes through team building, public speaking and more by developing a positive mindset, increasing self-awareness and relationship skills, improving creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration skills. Facilitated again by OCYL’s Mrs. Jamie Droste, with new highly qualified staff including Mr. David Elsner, a Dean of School Counseling and College/Career Readiness and Mrs. Laura Gostin, a communications instructor from URI and BCC. Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $145/$40 FA.
Composition in Photography, Grades 7 to 12. Create more professional photographs using your own smartphone or tablet. Learn about composition, and what makes a good photograph great. With a concentration on focus, exposure, camera angles, and portraiture, you will enhance your photography skills. Taught by local photographer and artist, Mr. Ken Moran. Monday– Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., $180/$35 FA.
August 9 – 12:
Expressive Arts Camp, Grades 8 to 9. Join other middle schoolers to paint, draw, sculpt, collage, doodle, and more. Multiple projects each day. No art-experience necessary in this judgement-free zone. Cumberland Residents only. Generously funded by United Way of Rhode Island’s Community Impact Fund. Tuesday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., $75/$15 FA.
Up-cycle Clothing Design, Grades 8 to 12. Up-cycle and re-fashion gently used clothing and accessories. Learn techniques like the ombre bleach fade, dyes, deconstructing denim to create bags, skirts and shorts, embellish with beads, lace, embroidery, and alter accessories into painted scarves, bags, belts, and jewelry. Bring your own clothing to upcycle or use materials provided to create your own one-of-a-kind wearable clothing. Sewing machines, needles and other sewing tools will be used. Tuesday–Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., $100/$20 FA.
August 15 – 19:
App Inventors, Grades 4 to 7. Explore creating your own apps using MIT App Inventor software to make fun, creative apps for Android phones and tablets. You’ll learn both the programming and design skills. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., $220/$40 FA.
Creative Computing, Grades 6 to 8. Design fun and creative hands-on projects using Arduino and Raspberry Pi. Create LED light shows, touch-less musical instruments, and wearable computers, all in the name of taking your cool ideas and making them real. Monday–Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., $220/$40 FA.
Visit www.ocyl.org,to register beginning April 13, at noon and for information on financial assistance and the sliding scale. Evening and Saturday programs are also available. For more information or any questions call 401-475-0929, ext. 1, or main.ocyl@gmail.com.
