CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, announced that registration for Early Childhood Literacy and Number Sense summer 2022 and the 2022-23 school year will open on Wednesday, March 2, at noon.
According to a news release from the organization, OCYL, early childhood classes are dynamic, skills-based and developmentally appropriate. The curriculum is aligned with the R.I. Early Learning and Development Standards which provides a framework for early learning as children grow, develop and acquire skills.
Classes provide exploration and practice while measuring children’s progress of specific learning goals. The classes also help develop language, social/emotional, cognitive and motor skills.
The school-year program is for children ages 3-5, and the four-week summer session is offered to students currently in grades K and 1 beginning July 11. School-year classes are offered in Literacy and Number Sense, with seasonal preschool afternoon classes offered for “Level B” students in Process Art, Music and Movement, Science and Little STEAMers. In addition, parent/guardian and child Music and Movement classes are held seasonally for ages 0-3.
Private tours for new families may be scheduled in advance of registration during February vacation, or Monday-Friday afternoons from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. with the Early Childhood coordinator. Children must turn 3 by Sept. 1, 2022, be able to separate easily from parent/caregiver, and be independently using the bathroom.
Cumberland residents can apply for financial assistance. A payment plan is available upon request. Seating is limited. Call 401-475-0929, ext. 1, to book a family tour.
For more information, visit www.ocyl.org.
