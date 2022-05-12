CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, along with life coach Roberta Gregoire will put on a program, Retire with Joy, today, Thursday, May 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Gregoire will discuss the non-financial aspects of retirement planning. Gregoire will help participants prepare for the changes that come with retirement, identify the opportunities and obstacles, and plan for this phase of life, stated a news release. She is the owner of One Degree Turns, a company founded to help clients navigate the transition into retirement.
For more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
