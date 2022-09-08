CUMBERLAND – After starting this summer presiding over outdoor worship Sundays, newly placed Rev. Heather Bailes Baker will move services indoors at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church this Sunday, Sept. 11, as part of Rally Day.
There will be two worship offerings inside the church at 690 Nate Whipple Highway this Sunday, one at 8:30 a.m. and another at 10:30 a.m.
“We’ll have a potluck meal to celebrate after the 10:30 worship,” Bailes Baker, 44, said. “Methodists celebrate by eating together.”
Bailes Baker was appointed to Arnold Mills UMC and took over in July. Originally from West Virginia, she said she took the long way here.
In West Virginia, Bailes Baker said she was raised in the church, learning to live as a disciple of Jesus.
She attended college at Syracuse University, where she found a call to the ministry. In a silent, meditative state, she heard a call to service that led her to attend seminary in Berkeley, Calif.
She said she’s had nearly 20 years of education, including an undergraduate degree and master’s in divinity. Her service started as a student pastor in San Fransisco, while her first pastorship was in Hanford, Calif.
What brought her back to the East Coast was starting a family. She said when she found out she was pregnant, she and her spouse decided they wanted to raise a family on the opposite coast.
“My family are an amazing support to me,” she said.
Being a pastor, Bailes Baker is appointed to a church by her Bishop. She was next appointed in Chicopee, Mass., then went to Connecticut, then spent some time working on Cape Cod, and is now in Cumberland.
“We serve one year at a time and the Bishop decides what’s best each year and he decided to place me here,” she said.
Having grown up on the East Coast and been back around New England, Cumberland wasn’t a complete culture shock. She said she had visited Providence once before.
“I started on July 1 and then there was the Fourth of July Parade,” she told The Breeze. “What a wonderful way to see the community and see the support in the community.”
She added, “It’s been wonderful. The community is just beautiful and the people are even better. They have been so warm and welcoming.”
She said that she is still learning the job and finding where her leadership will best be used.
“So far my favorite part is getting to know the people,” she said. “I’m most impressed with how involved the church is making a difference in the community.”
Bailes Baker said she wants to continue the church’s current partnerships and see if there are ways to grow. The Arnold Mills United Methodist Church co-hosts community meals at Bouley Field in Woonsocket as part of Meals in the Park, is partnered with Habitat for Humanity, and participates in volunteer efforts at Franklin Farm.
There is also a new social justice team Bailes Baker is leading and she said she is excited to see where it will lead.
The “back to church” season, as Bailes Baker calls it, starts Sunday with indoor worship and the start of Sunday School. The services will also be livestreamed on Facebook and the church’s website. The video stays up so people can watch throughout the week when they can.
They started streaming services during the pandemic, getting solid reviews, so they decided to keep it going. Bailes Baker said it’s a good way for someone interested in joining to check out what a service is like from home.
The Arnold Mills UMC also has activities throughout the week including prayer group on Tuesday nights, and social justice league and adult spiritual formation on Wednesdays.
“I bring creativity to our weekly worship, a curiosity about the world, a passion for justice and inclusion for all people,” said Bailes Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.